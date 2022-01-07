ELKTON — Betty Jean Palmer Murphy, age 93 of Elkton, Md passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Elkton, MD on October 15, 1928 to the late Cecilia W. (Potts) Palmer and Hulett E. Palmer.
Betty was a graduate of Goldey College in Wilmington, DE. After college she worked as an executive secretary at Dupont then went on to become a homemaker. She was a member of Five Rivers Assemblies of God Church in Elkton, MD where she played the organ and was active in many ministries. Betty wrote for the social column of the Cecil Whig newspaper and was the president of the American Cancer Society Cecil County Chapter. She leaves behind many friends and family that will miss her greatly.
Betty is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, Rev James F. Murphy. Two children: Timothy H. Murphy (Linda) of Raleigh, NC and Kimberly J. Dotson (Gary) of Elkton, MD; five grandchildren: Nicholas J. Murphy (Dru) of Raleigh, NC, Crystal J. Ray (Otis) of Elkton, MD, Sean T. Murphy (Noemi) of Albuquerque, NM, Gary L. Dotson II (Aubrie) of Earleville, MD and Heather L. Dotson of Elkton, MD; ten great-grandchildren: Kyla A. Dotson, Carter T. Murphy, Landon T. Murphy, Ansley N. Murphy, Kendrix J. Webster, O'Mari E. Ray, Gary L. Dotson III, Santana J. Ray, Liam G. Murphy and Jaxson D. Dotson; one great-great grandson Dakota M. Mackey.
Services for Betty will be held at Five Rivers Church, 290 Whitehall Rd Elkton, MD 21921 on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:00 am where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 am. Contributions in Betty's memory can be made to Five Rivers Church Assemblies of God Missions sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home 259 East Main St, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.