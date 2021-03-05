ELKTON — Betty Jean Howell, 65 of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Pottstown, PA, on August 24, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Heimbach and Joanna (Weller) Smoyer.
Betty was a member of Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, North East, MD. She enjoyed going to the YMCA in Elkton. She loved her Dallas Cowboys and made sure she always called her family on their birthdays!
Survivors include her beloved husband: Weldon Lantz, Sr.; 6 children: Weldon Lantz, Jr., Brandie Lantz, Dorey Lantz (Steve), Tammy Howell (Kenny) all of Elkton, MD, Jason Howell (Jess) of Naugatuck, CT and Richard Howell (Arlene) of Landisburg, PA; 4 siblings: Anna MacKevicz, Billie Jo Frymoyer, Ronald Heimbach and Donald Heimbach all of PA; 18 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild with another on the way.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother: Chuck Heimbach.
Graveside service will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Elkton Cemetery, Howard Street, Elkton, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.