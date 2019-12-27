HAVRE DE GRACE — Betty Jane Walker, 81 years, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center of Rising Sun, MD. Born December 5, 1938 in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Zollie Alma Greer Daughton.
Mrs. Walker was a member of the New Covenant Presbyterian Church of Abingdon, MD. She was formerly employed by Klein's of Aberdeen, MD, in their bakery.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her sons, Frank H. Walker, Jr., of Elk Grove, CA, Charles E. Walker of Havre de Grace, MD, Darren L. Walker of Aberdeen, MD; daughter, Cynthia A. Olaya of Perryville, MD; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brothers, David Daughton of Hillsborough, NC, Jim Daughton of Parksley, VA, Roger Daughton of Quarryville, PA; sister, Sharon Ressler of Lancaster, PA; and two children who were very special to Mrs. Walker, David Newton and Jennifer Wirsing.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband, Frank H. Walker, Sr., and sister, Pansy Haagsma.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, December 30, 2019, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Rev. Ralph Borden of the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center will officiate. Interment will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
