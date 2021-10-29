ELKTON, MD — Betty Joyce Keen, age 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Born in Bradshaw, WV, on August 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late James and Opal Lee Bowles.
Mrs. Keen was a homemaker.
Survivors include her spouse, Ulise Cole; children, Gloria G. Butler (Bob), Quinton, NJ, Melissa M. Lawlor (David), North East, MD, Martin J. Keene Jr. (Theresa), Elkton, MD; siblings, Ella M. Jones, Jack E. Bowles, Glendora Dvorak (Roger), Michael Bowles Jr., all of Elkton, MD, and Frank Bowles (Bethany), Greenwood, DE; 7 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Keen was preceded in death by her husband, Martin J. Keen, grandson, Jeremiah Lawlor, and her siblings, Tommy, Jerry, Larry, James, John, and Patricia Bowles.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 29, 2021, at Endeavor Church, 32 Hilltop Road, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Church of Christ Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local food bank.
