NORTH EAST — Betty Anne Foreaker Cramer, 91 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Abbey Manor Assisted Living, Elkton, MD.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, she was born on April 12, 1929, the daughter of the late Howard Israel Foreaker and Martha Jane (Reynolds) Foreaker. She was the wife of the late Philip Ricard Cramer who passed March 11, 2005.
Betty was a member of Harts UM Church, Elk Neck, MD, the Brandywine Antique Auto Club and also the Hershey Antique Auto Club.
She was very talented and enjoyed painting, drawing, sewing, crocheting and knitting. She was also an accomplished musician, loving to sing and play the organ and piano. In her spare time, she liked to work crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Survivors include her son: Philip Howard Cramer and wife, Lisa Marie of North East, MD; granddaughters: Elizabeth Jane Amanda Cramer and Noelle Marie Cramer; brother: John “Jack” S. Foreaker, of North East, MD; and sister-in-law: Linda Foreaker Eckman also of North East.
In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by two brothers: William (Billy) N. Foreaker and Howard (Duck) I. Foreaker; and sister-in-law: Dorothy Foreaker.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
