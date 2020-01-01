ELKTON — Betty Ann Divadio, 74 of Elkton, MD, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at home.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on April 15, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and the late Ida (Wiggins) Divadio.
Betty loved spending time with her family. She was a woman of few words but had a heart full of love and kindness.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Ray and Josephine Walker.
She is survived by her brother: Bill Divadio of Conowingo, MD; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Graveside service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at North East Methodist Cemetery, 101 Cemetery Road, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.