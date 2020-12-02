TALCOTT, WV — (Delaney) Betty Ann Bodine (Delaney) died at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Talcott, West Virginia on November 28, 2020. She is formally of Elkton, Maryland.
Betty was the daughter to the late Lester and Patricia Delaney of Tuckerton, New Jersey; wife to the late Carl Bodine for 60 years.
A special thanks to her daughter Randy Sue who took care of her in her last days with love and kindness.
Betty’s favorite past time was watching sports of every kind, she was a big Eagles fan. She was the babysitter for all the grandkids, and happy to do so. Mother to Stephen Kinkead, Cindy Kinkead, Thomas and Michael, Randy Sue Kinkead Adkins and Curtis, Penny Mays Ferer and Dan, Connie Mays Wilson and Rob, Buzzy Bodine, Cookie Bodine Corder and Jim, Tody Bodine and Kathy. Grandmother to Season Kinkead Leighton and George, John Hubbert and Gem, Susan Ferer, Joshua Corder (Olivia), Chad Corder (Emily), Morgan Bodine Koening and Peter, Lacy Bodine, Delaney Bodine, Elizabeth Bodine. Eight great-grandkids: Sierra McElyea, Leigh-Anne Hardiman Roark and Brandon, Alexis Hardiman, Jake Hardiman, Dylan Hubbert, Kody Hubbert, Shepard Leighton, Eden Leighton; one special cousin, Jacky Hoder of Upper Darby.
Betty was preceded in death by her grandsons, Bubby, Adam, Jason, Greg Hardiman, and Justin Hubbert.
