PERRYVILLE — Betty Ann (Dean) Barr, 90 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at home. Born April 21, 1931 in North East, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Rockey Dean and Freda Jones Dean.
Betty was a lifelong resident of Cecil County and worked at the Perry Point Veterans Hospital of Perry Point, MD. She enjoyed traveling with family, annual trips to Ocean City, MD, and was an avid Bingo player. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was always happy to play 500 Rummy with her grandkids, who were told by their grandfather to "watch out because she cheats".
Betty is survived by her son, Robert Edward Barr; daughters, Susan Marie Fradel and Alice Ann Whitmill; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Willard Edward Barr; brother, John Howard Dean (Sonny); sister, Dorothy Juergens (Dottie); and brother-in-law, James Juergens.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11 AM, at the Hopewell Cemetery of Port Deposit, MD. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
