BEAR, DE — Bethly Roma “Beth” Guilbault, age 91, of Bear, DE, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Malcolm and Annie (Simpson) McCutcheon. Born and raised in Woonsocket, RI, Beth moved to Newark, DE before settling in Conowingo, MD. A woman of strong faith, she was extremely active at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church where she shared a special bond with her church family. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden, walking with her dog Moxie, and spending time with her family. Beth loved everyone and everyone loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ovilla “Gil” Guilbault; son, Jesse Guilbault; sisters, Dorothy Adams and Barbara Caya; and brothers, Sonny and Allen McCutcheon. Beth is survived by her son, Donald Guilbault (Terri); daughter, Denise Cutler (Ronald); brother, Donald McCutcheon (Carol); sisters, Helen Mumford and Ellen Houle; sister-in-law, Beverly McCutcheon; grandchildren, Jesse Jr., (Karen), Robin (Guy), Wesley, Donald Jr., and Bethly (Shane); great grandchildren, Lyndsey, J.D., Faith, Alyssa, Cole, Hunter, Melodi, and Lyrabel; and her best friend and beloved pet, Moxie.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-378-0300
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.