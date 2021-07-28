COLUMBIA — It is with great sadness that the family of Beth Marie Webb announces her passing at home in Columbia on July 23, 2021. She was 50 years old. Beth died from complications due to Breast Cancer. She was born on August 29th, 1970 in Harford County Maryland, to Larry Homer Webb and Jean Marie Webb and was one of three girls. Beth was an accomplished woman who from the start knew where she was going. Beth graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1988, she then earned a BA in Sociology and a Masters in Survey Methodology from the University of Maryland. She started her career at the survey research center at the University of Maryland. She then went to work for Arbitron where she remained for over 20 years. She truly loved and cared deeply about the people she worked with at Arbitron. She then worked for Nielsen for a few years, followed by a short time with GFK media.
Beth had an adventurous spirit and would never pass up the opportunity to try something new. She loved to travel and learn as much as possible about every place she went. She was an avid theater attendee for over 30 years. Beth had a passion for reading and analyzing books. They could be historical, fiction, and fantasy. No matter the genre, she could break them down for you. She was a strong supporter of Women's causes from the grassroots to the wallet. Her music taste was wide and ranged from Etta James to Warren Zevon to Nine Inch Nails. She loved her wine and her facebook posts about her two beautiful daughters and family. She was admired and respected by all her colleagues. Beth was Brave and Strong and in 6 years fighting cancer she never complained once. Beth did it all with her beautiful contagious smile.
Her Husband and Companion of 30 years Sean Gordon Schulmeyer and Beth had two children Neve Alexandra Schulmeyer and Quinn Sophia Schulmeyer. In addition, Beth is survived by her father Larry Homer Webb, her husband Sean Gordon Schulmeyer, her daughters Neve Alexandra Schulmeyer and Quinn Sophia Schulmeyer. Her sister Jennifer Lynn Webb and her two children Cyan Seven Jecia McLaurin and Kellan Azure McLaurin. Her other sister Kimberly Ann Baker and her two sons Robert Zachary Baker and Joshua Webb Baker.
A viewing will be held at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc, 5555 Twin Knolls Rd, Columbia, MD 21045 on Thursday July 29th from 5-8pm, where services will be held on Friday July 30th at 11:00am.
