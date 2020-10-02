ELKTON — Bessie “Connie” Tribbitt, 66, of Elkton, Maryland passed away on September 24th, 2020. Born to the late Ernest and Gladys (Hignutt) Tribbitt of Kent County, Maryland. Connie attended Galena High School and later lived and worked in Cecil County. Connie is remembered by her daughter, Dawn (Kevin) Horsey of Elkton, and her son, Jordan (Samantha) Tribbitt of Elkton; grandchildren: Jacob Horsey, Zachary Horsey and Logan Horsey; sisters, Debra “Debbie” Stanley and Joan Jenkins; niece, Carrie-Anne Stanley; great nephew, Jayden Clark; and numerous other living relatives, dear friends, and family pets. Full obituary can be viewed at StranoFeeley.com.
