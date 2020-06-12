MILLSBORO, DE — Beryl Kenneth Gore, age 78, Millsboro, DE passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1942 in Lancaster, PA to the late Bayne Sylvester Gore and Moncie (Gray) Gore.
Beryl is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Yvonne “Gail” Gore; son, Beryl Kenneth Gore Jr. “Kenny” and his wife, Theresa; daughter, Dawn Denise Quirk and her husband, John; grandchildren: Beryl K. Gore III, Ashley Lynn Gore, and Cheyanne Lee Quirk; brothers: Bayne Sylvester Gore Jr. and his wife, Emma and Earl Gore and his wife, Jean; sisters: Juanita Finefrock and her husband, Jim and Linda Blevins.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Gore.
A celebration of Beryl’s life will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 2:00 PM. To read the full obituary and send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.