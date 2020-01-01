RISING SUN — Bertha Evelyn Andrews, 66 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Creamery, WV, on February 28, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Lee May, Sr. and Betty May (Cleary) May.
Bertha enjoyed flower gardening. Most of all she loved caring for her family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years: Edward Andrews; her children: Brenda Wilson (Kenneth, Sr.) of Rising Sun, MD and Edward Andrews, Jr. (Amber) of Rising Sun, MD; her beloved 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings: Kenny May, Ernie May both of North East, MD; Mary Honaker of Bulls Gap, TN and Joyce Buckland of North East, MD.
In addition to her parents, Bertha was also preceded in death by 2 brothers: Stanley Lee May, Jr., Roy May; and 2 sisters: Alice Musick and Anna Morrison.
Funeral service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.