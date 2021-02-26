LENOIR CITY — (Hand) Bernice Hand McKelvey, age 94 went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2021. She was a resident of Elkton many years ago. Preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Thomas J. McKelvey; Survived by her children and spouses: Noma Bowman, Ann and Garell Foshee, Thomas Jr. and Tammy McKelvey, Daniel and Bernadette McKelvey, Samuel and Lisa McKelvey.
