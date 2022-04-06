ELK MILLS, MD — Bernice Frances Gray, age 86, of Elk Mills, MD, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022. Born in Poe County, WV, on June 3, 1935, she was the daughter of the late David Mullins and Lottie (last name).
A proud member of Five Rivers Church, Mrs. Gray had worked as a certified nursing assistant. She loved spending time with her family and her cats.
Survivors include her children, William Murray, Jr. (Bridget), Newark, DE, Edward Murray (Jacqueline), Conowingo, MD, Ronald Murray, Elkton, MD, Barbara Smilyk (Richard), New Castle, DE, and David Murray (Teresa), Bird in Hand, PA; sister, Edith Lowery (George), Oxford, PA; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry W. Gray; and 2 sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation - Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
