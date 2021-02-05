PERRYVILLE — Bernedette Towson, 90 years old, Havre de Grace, MD, passed away February 3, 2021 at The Dakota in Aberdeen, MD. Mrs. Towson was originally from Perryville, MD. Born February 13, 1930 in Port Deposit, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ferdinand Albert and Ella Elizabeth Smith Grove, Sr.
Mrs. Towson is survived by her daughters; Vivian Dobson, Gloria Meehan, and Patricia Chernick; son, Robert Towson; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brothers, Ralph B. Grove and William J. Grove, Sr.; sisters, Irene Conover and Estelle Jensen.
In addition to her parents, Bernedette was preceded in death by her husband, Donald K. Towson; son-in-law, Michael C. Dobson; brothers, Charles H. Grove, Ferdinand A. Grove, Franklin D. Grove, David F. Grove, and Harold L. Grove; and sister, Janet Krekemeyer.
Mrs. Towson was a member of the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Saturday, February 13, 2021, 2 PM, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Cemetery of Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
