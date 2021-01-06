RISING SUN, MD — Benjamin S. Haines, age 80, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Union Hospital in Elkton, MD. Ben was born February 12, 1940 in West Chester, PA, to the late Alfred and Rebecca Haines.
Ben’s life revolved around agriculture including working on the family dairy farm, operating his own silo and farm equipment business, enjoying hauling everything from Star Roses to farm machinery in his 18-wheeler as well as participating in tractor pulls. He was a member of the Calvert Grange, Farm Bureau, Waterloo Boys, 4-H All-Stars, Florida Flywheelers and a member and past-President of the Cecil County Farm Museum.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Charlene Haines, sons Lowell Haines (Mandy) and Robert Haines of Rising Sun, MD, step-daughters Susan McMillan (Jeff) and Carrie Ferraro (John) of North East, MD, sister Beth Warrington (Floyd), sister-in-law Vicky Haines of Rising Sun, MD and brother Herbert Haines (Susie) of Newport, NY. His grandchildren Dan Nailor (Brittney), Amber Timmons (Danny), Tyler Haines (Fei), Justis McMillan, Madison Garvin (Josh), Brent Jenkins and Clayton McMillan. His great grandchildren Danica, CJ, Sunni, Olivia, Roo, Zoey and Kolton. As well as many nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.
Ben is proceeded in death by his brother William Haines and late wife Emma Jane Dunbar Haines.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Ben’s memory may be made to the Cecil County Farm Museum in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.