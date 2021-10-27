PERRYVILLE — Benjamin Leroy Webb, 90 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born June 8, 1931 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Harvey and Ethel Elliott Webb Neidlein.
Ben retired in 1986 from the 1729th Division of the Army National Guard of Havre de Grace, MD, where he was employed as a small arms technician. Following retirement, Ben and his wife, Mary, traveled the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Ben also owned and operated a canvas business creating custom boat covers, commercial and residential awnings. He was an avid golfer, bowler, fisherman and card player.
Ben was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. Ben cherished spending time with his family. At the end of their visits each would receive a double kiss, a big bear hug and an, "I love you," as this was Ben's way of saying goodbye.
Ben is survived by his true love and wife of 70 years, Mary A. Webb; daughters, Donna M. Webb and Kay F. Willien (Richard); five grandchildren, Jonathon Thomas (Tracy), Mathew Felice (Julie), Daniel Willien (Rhonda), Amanda Hahn (Angelo) and Katherine St. Landau (Jed); seven great grandchildren, Madalyn, Ryleigh, Mathew, Nevin, Lucius, Mia, Emma and on his way, the 8th great grandchild, Stephen Daniel; sister, Rita Ingram; and brothers, Edward Webb and Leroy Webb.
Ben was preceded in death by his son, Richard L. Webb; daughter-in-law, Carla Webb; and sister, Sylvia Eller.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, October 28, 2021, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 6 PM until 8 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.