PERRYVILLE — Ben Fewel Caldwell, Jr., 84 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at home. Born July 23, 1937 in Colora, MD, he was the son of the late Ben F., Sr. and Cora E. Mullis Caldwell.
Ben was formerly employed as a switchman technician by Lucent Technology of Havre de Grace, MD. He was a member of the Perryville United Methodist Church, the Harmony Masonic Lodge AF&AM No. 53, the Order of the Eastern Star, Havre de Grace No. 27, and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon.
Ben is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce M. Caldwell; sons, Michael A. Caldwell and Jeffrey W. Caldwell; five grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; brother, William Caldwell; sisters, Charlotte Nason and Joan Gatchell.
In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Weitzel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scottish Rite Speech & Learning Center in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Pastor Ray Graham will officiate and will be assisted by Pastor Marty Grant of the Perryville United Methodist Church. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.