RISING SUN — Bayard Montgomery, 87 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at home. Born July 26, 1933 in Colora, MD, he was the son of the late Charles B. and Grace P. Vansant Montgomery.
Mr. Montgomery was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. He was formerly employed as a mail carrier by the U.S. Postal Service, Rising Sun Post Office.
Mr. Montgomery is survived by his wife, Debra Montgomery of Rising Sun, MD; son, Shawn David Montgomery of Alton, IL; daughters, Desiree Montgomery Zuzack of Newark, DE, Brianna Lea Antao Montgomery of Rising Sun, MD; four grandchildren; brothers, Charles Montgomery and Kenneth Montgomery; and sister, Jean Jones.
Mr. Montgomery was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Montgomery Janney.
All services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
