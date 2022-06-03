BEAR, DE — Baxter Stewart Ellwood, age 71, of Bear, DE, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on April 25, 1951, he was the son of the late James G. and Kathryn Ferrese Ellwood.
Mr. Ellwood had worked for many years as a carpenter in residential construction. He took great pleasure in owning and driving his corvettes and attending car shows. Mr. Ellwood also enjoyed going to Delaware Park and going on cruises.
Survivors include his children, Philip Ellwood (Thelma), North East, MD, and Toni Garifalos (Thomas), Bear, DE; grandchildren, Bethany Husfelt (Paige), Natalie Ellwood (Kenneth), and Jenna Ellwood; great-grandchildren, Paislee Howell, and Kenneth Howell, III; and siblings, Barbara Willen, Theresa Ellwood, Norma Cox, Kathleen Yildirim, and Patricia McKeown, all of Elkton, MD, and Michael Ellwood, Port St. Joe, FL.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Dunlap.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
Contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, at the above address.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.