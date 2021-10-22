PORT DEPOSIT, MD — Barry Deane Eshelman, age 87, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021. He was born on November 9, 1933 in Oxford, PA to the late Charles Eshelman and Alice Eshelman (Fitzgerald).
Barry was an avid sports fan, who especially enjoyed watching football. In his younger days, he was an excellent athlete. Barry took great joy in mowing the lawn and doing any type of yard work. He enjoyed feeding birds and watching Western movies on TV.
Barry is survived by his two sons: Scott Eshelman and his wife, Janice and Rory "Rocky" Eshelman and his wife, Shelby; eight grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild on the way; and four siblings: Ricky Eshelman, Terry Eshelman, Jerry Eshelman, and Patty Wiley.
In addition to his parents, Barry is preceded in death by his wife, Janet Eshelman.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to a food charity of your choice and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolence please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
