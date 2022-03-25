RISING SUN — Barry Cameron Bradfield, 68 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Friday, March 18,2022 at home. Born in Wilmington, DE the son of the late Norris Cameron Bradfield and Mary Widdekind Bradfield Edmanson.
Barry graduated from Henry C. Conrad High School in Wilmington, DE. He retired in 2005 from the General Motors Corp. Boxwood Road Plant and most recently worked as a school bus driver for Marshall Bus Co. in Rising Sun, MD. Barry loved the beach, fishing and captaining boats. He also loved horseback riding and was a Ham radio operator. Barry was a wonderful Musician, playing bass with several local bands.
Barry is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Pyle Bradfield; one son Blaine Bradfield (Courtenay); grandson Kai Bradfield; sister Sherri Huppenthal (Mike); two nephews John Wesley Huppenthal and Bradley Michael Huppenthal; and six great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, John Rudolph Edmanson; former wife Diane Husfelt Bradfield and his two daughters Scarlett and Mindy Bradfield.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may begin visiting one hour prior. In lieu of flowers donations in Barry's name can be made to local animal rescue organizations. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.