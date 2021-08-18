ELKTON, MD — Barry Lee Baen, Sr. of Elkton, MD, lost his battle to cancer on August 13, 2021. Born in Coatesville, PA on June 1, 1956 the son of the late Ralph and Mary Baen.
Barry is survived by his wife, Stephanie Baen; eight children: Jennifer Watts, Nina Baen, Barry Baen, Jr., Kevin Baen, Katherine Baen and her fiancé, Mike Brinegar, Holly Baen, Richard Simpler and Loraine Simpler; twelve grandchildren: Haley, Kira, Courtney, Catlyn, Ryleigh, Evelyn, Barry III, Kayla, Richie, Madyson, Brayden and his main little man, Christopher; brother, Charles, Baen; three sisters: Dawn Moore, Donna Carr and Betty Bear; several nieces, nephews and cousins; lifelong best friend, Raymond Justison; and good friends: Gregg Lee, Mike Delp and several very close church friends.
Barry was a member of Elkton Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed working on bikes, collecting anything, skulls, Harleys and loved the beach.
A memorial service will be held on August 17, 2021 at Elkton Presbyterian Church and 5pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations made to his wife and caregiver, Stephanie Baen, to help with the last 8 months of medical expenses. Anything will be greatly appreciated.
