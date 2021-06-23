RISING SUN — Barbara Thern Miller, 89 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in MA, on August 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late George T. and Lucille (Page) Nespor. She was the beloved wife of 60 years of the late John C. “Jack” Miller, Sr. who passed February 4, 2015.
Barbara graduated from the University of DE with a BS in Nutrition. She was a Dietician at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, retiring after many years of service.
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bridge.
Barbara is survived two sons: John C. Miller, Jr. (Linda) and Bob Miller (Diane) all of North East, MD; and five grandchildren: Wes Miller (Amanda), Matt Miller, Ben Miller, Shawn Graybeal and Kim Taylor.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Private interment will be in Rose Bank Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
