NORTH EAST — Barbara Shephard Crothers, age 88, of North East, MD, died Saturday October 16, 2021, at Christiana Care Wilmington, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Daughter of the late Charles and Alice Shephard, Barbara was born in Wilmington, DE on March 8, 1933. She graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington. She was employed by Hercules Powder Company in her early years, was a longtime member of the Homemakers Club, and co-owned the Crothers Market and Apartments in Port Deposit, MD for over 25 years.
She was introduced to Gifford, the love of her life, at Red Point just a few miles down the North East River from their present-day home in Hances Point, North East, MD. Barbara relished her life as a wife to Gifford, mother to her six children, and Mom-Mom to her grand and great grandchildren. Barbara's Catholic faith and her family were the loves of her life. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Parish for over 60 years. From her children's grade school education at Good Shepherd School, the Christmas bazaar and summer festivals, serving as a Den Mother and Committee member for Boy and Girl Scouts, to a supporter of Perryville athletics, she was involved in everything her children participated in.
She loved baking and cooking, family gatherings at her Hances Point home overlooking the water, and celebrating every holiday surrounded by loved ones.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Gifford, daughter Diane, sister Joan, and brother Charles.
She is survived by 4 sons, Robert (Kimberly), Richard (Deborah), Michael (Lauri), David (Sandra), daughter Karen (Robert), son-in-law Lawrence K.; 18 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sister-in-Law Nancy Weerda of Illinois, Sister-in-Law Catherine Stevens of Pennsylvania; Sister-in-Law Ruth Shephard of Wilmington and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Good Shepherd Parish, care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Friends and family may call Monday, October 25, 2021, 7-9 pm, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11 a.m., at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Perryville, MD. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Church, Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in North East Cemetery, North East, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.