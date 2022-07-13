CHATHAM, NJ — (Meyer) Barbara Meyer Ramsaur, 86, of Chatham, NJ, passed away on June 26, 2022 at Pine Acres Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Madison.
Born and raised in Cincinnati, OH, Barbara lived, worked, and raised her children in Elkton, MD before moving to Chatham six years ago.
Barbara earned degrees from Hanover College and Columbia University. She worked as a school librarian in the Cecil County Public Schools for many years before becoming a reference librarian at the Cecil County Public Library, a position she held until her retirement in 2001.
Barbara is survived by her devoted children, Brian Ramsaur of Cincinnati, OH and Christina and Brian McKittrick, of New Vernon, NJ. She is also survived by her dear sister, Bonnie Miller, of Cincinnati, OH, and her cherished grandchildren, Carrie Boyd, Brady Ramsaur, and Andrew and Lulu McKittrick.
Barbara loved both instrumental and vocal music, and was an active member of many ensembles, including the Cecil County Choral Society. With a lifelong passion for books and words, she loved to read and play word games. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in memory of Barbara may be made to: Reach Out & Read, Inc. (www.reachoutandread.org).
