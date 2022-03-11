GALENA — Barbara Jane Loller Camp, 80 of Galena, MD passed away on March 6, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara Jane was born on March 30, 1941 in Earleville, MD, daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Loller, Sr. and Pauline Virginia Price Loller. She was a 1959 graduate of Galena High School and a 1963 honors graduate of Salisbury Teacher College. Barbara Jane was a member of the Eta Iota Chapter of Phi Alpha Theta Honor Society. She continued her education at Towson University of Maryland and Washington College. She began her 30 year career teaching at Cecilton Elementary School retiring in 1996, she also served seven years as Local Support Teacher.
Her interests included traveling with her husband to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Hawaii and Ireland, also Art, History, Needlepoint and reading. Barbara Jane most enjoyed spending time with her grandsons. She was volunteer at Millington Elementary School, the Kent County Public Library, and the Historical Society of Cecil County. She was a member of the Galena Ladies Auxiliary, lifetime member of Galena Vol. Fire Company and Olivet United Methodist Church
Mrs. Camp is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Hurtt Camp; daughters, Ginger Colette Camp and Hazel Paulette Camp; her grandsons, Gunnar T. Watts and Kevin B. Isadorski; her brother Woodrow W. Loller and sister Carolyn Wing.
Per Barbara Jane's request a private funeral service was held at the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, with burial in Galena Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, PO Box 352, Chestertown, MD 21620
