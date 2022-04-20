RISING SUN — (Forgey) Barbara Elizabeth Forgey Weinstock, age 71, died in her home in Rising Sun on March 19th. Barbara was born in Phillipsburg, NJ to educators Winchester and Jane Forgey on October 13, 1950; she spent her childhood and early adulthood with her four sisters Pamela, Deborah, Rebecca, and Suzannah in New Jersey. She is survived by her husband Steve, daughter Erin, son Ian, and unbelievably adorable puppy Lil' Bit. Her ashes will be interred with her mother's family in Milbrook, NJ on April 28th; a celebration of her life will take place later this summer.
Barbara studied education in college but ultimately found greater joy as a nurse. One of her greatest joys in life was her garden. One only had to look to it to understand where her heart lay. Another of her favorite pastimes was choir, and she loved singing in the Schola Cantorum. Barbara spent a summer in South Korea in 1970 and brought Korea back home with her. Barbara had been an active member of Delaware Valley Zen Center. We can comfort ourselves in knowing that she has been released from suffering and is at peace (especially now that that forty-year-old son of hers finally gave her a granddaughter last year).
