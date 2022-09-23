RISING SUN — Barbara Elizabeth Jackson, 83 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD.
Born in Lancaster, PA, on July 5, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Maurice Henry Barrett and Anna G. (Hupp) Barrett.
Barbara was a member of Christ the King Church, Havre de Grace, MD, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed trips to the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years: Marvin Jackson, Sr.; their children: Faith Ann Burke of Elkton, MD, Marvin Jackson, Jr. of Aberdeen, MD, Sarah Runk of Rising Sun, MD; a brother: James A. Barrett of Brevard, NC; three grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 26 2022 from 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral service, conducted by her pastor, Bishop Ron Estep will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at Christ the King Church, 410 Webb Lane, Havre de Grace, MD. Interment will follow services in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
