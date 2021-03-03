ELKTON, MD — Barbara Dill, age 62, of Elkton, Md., passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Born in Elkton on March 2, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Oscar B. Jr. and Mae Dilks Lilly.
Mrs. Dill was a homemaker and loved being with her family and going to the beach.
Survivors include her children, Rob Dangerfield, Jr. (Robin), Charlestown, Md., Stephanie Dotson (John), and Sammie Jo Huber, both of Elkton, Md.; companion, Jeff Holmes; grandchildren, Hailey, Taylor, Ian, Kolby, Dylan, Kendall Jo, and Otto; great-granddaughter, Paisley; sister, Debbie Karnes (Jim), North East, Md.; and special friends, Mary Etta and Laura.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dill was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd W. Dill, Jr.; sister, Diane Rhodes; and son-in-law, Alec Huber.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, Md.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
