NEWARK, DE — Barbara "Barb" Joan Beacher of Newark, DE, age 83 passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. She was born on July 25, 1939 in Mountain City, Tennessee to the late William and Cora Payne. Barb was one of nine children.
Eventually the family moved from Mountain City to Elkton, MD for employment. This move played an important part in her life as she met the love of her life, her husband, Joe, when he returned from his service in the Army.
Joe and Barb dated a short time before getting married and starting their family. They raised three children; Barbara, Alfred and Joey, with the youngest sharing the same birthday as his mother, which provided a funny family story. Since Barb's due date was on Joe's Birthday (July 26th), Joe promised his wife a dozen roses if she had a baby boy on his birthday. Since Joey was born one day earlier, Barb never received that dozen roses.
Barb always enjoyed summer vacations with her family camping at Indian River Inlet during late July. These were great times for family including beach time and fishing as well as time with aunts, uncles and cousins.
In the late 80's, Barb took a part time job at Ganello's Pizza and within a few years of hard work she was the owner. Although this was a challenging business, she connected with many people and formed long lasting friendships. Barb was known by several names including Mom (by far too many to count), Nana, Aunt Barb and Mrs. B. Her ability to genuinely care and talk to everyone is a gift that will be greatly missed.
Barb is survived by her three children: Barbara Howell and her husband, Jon, Alfred Beacher and his wife, Dawn and Joseph L. Beacher, Jr.; two grand-children: Jonathan Howell and Christopher Howell; as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded death by her beloved husband, Joseph L. Beacher, Sr. and grandson, Jack Beacher.
A celebration of Barb's life will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 9:30am. Burial will be held at 12:15pm on September 17, 2022 at Templeville Cemetery in Templeville, MD. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
