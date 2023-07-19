ELKTON — Barbara Anne Sorandes of Elkton, Maryland passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 12th. Barbara was born on April, 15th 1946 to the late Frank V.G. Hutton and Deloise (Cherry) Broyles Hutton.
The oldest of eleven children Barbara graduated with honors from Mount Aviat Academy in 1964, going on to attend both Johns Hopkins University and Church Home Nursing School in Baltimore, Maryland where she received her nursing degree in 1968. A registered nurse for over 40 years, Barbara began her career as a visiting nurse in Baltimore City and later at the Cecil County Health department where she held various roles as the head of Home Health, WIC and Head Start. Later working on projects for both Sunbridge and Laurelwood Healthcare Center. Serving on various committees throughout the years Barbara loved serving the citizens of Cecil County.
A lifelong advocate for women's and children's issues, she was truly selfless and had the kindest heart. She would go above and beyond for anyone in need. Once during a frigid winter day she stopped on the street and gave the coat that she was wearing to a less fortunate county resident who had fallen on hard times. Kindness radiated from her. A devoted and loving mother of two, she was always her daughter's biggest cheerleader and absolutely loved being a grandmother to her four grandchildren. Family always came first.
An avid reader and writer, penning hundreds of poems over the years, she loved nothing more than to sit down and read a good book. Typically finishing a novel in less than one day. A very religious and spiritual being she loved reading scripture but also had a keen ear for music of all genres.
Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Karen Sorandes (Artie II) and Laura Greco (Tom); four beloved grandchildren: Michael, Aidan, Cole and Penelope; many nieces and nephews as well as her siblings: Albert Hutton and his wife Katie, Mary Kathleen Hutton, Randall Hutton, Andrew Hutton and his wife Cindy as well as her sister-in-laws: Mary Hutton, Katie Hutton, Lisa Hutton, Linda Yates and Patty Brown.
In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Theodore P. Sorandes and her six brothers: Frank Hutton, John Hutton, Lee Hutton, Mark Hutton, Richard Hutton and Daniel Hutton, as well as her aunt, Elisabeth "Betty" Hutton Eliason.
A very special thank you to Barbara's caregivers, Mandy, Haley, Culet, Keisha, Jane and Sarah.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 5:30pm on Tuesday July 25th, 2023 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where friends and family may begin visiting at 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Cecil County and sent in care of the funeral home.
