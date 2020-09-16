TUCSON, AZ — (Barrow) Barbara Ann Slotnick, 66 passed away August 15, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. She was a resident of the Elkton, Maryland area and employed by the State of Maryland for more than 20 years before relocating to Arizona.
The daughter of Donald W. Barrow and Alice M. Deibert Barrow who preceded her in death.
She was a caring person always putting others first and will be missed. Survived by husband David Slotnick, stepdaughter Aubrey Slotnick, and her precious granddaughter Lilly who was her everything. Also survived by siblings: Mike Barrow and wife Peggy, Elkton, Md, Bill Barrow and wife Robin, Mineral, Va, Ron Barrow, Chicago, IL, Bruce Barrow, Tucson, Arizona. Nieces and nephews: Heather, Amanda, Alyssa, and Larry.
Family and friends are invited to the Elkton Cemetery, 203 Howard Street on Friday, September 18 at 1PM where Barbara will be laid to rest with her mother and grandmother.
