NORTH EAST — Barbara Allen Simpers, 83 of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Mountain City, TN, on August 21, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Mary (Moody) Owens.
Prior to her retirement, Barbara spent many years working as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Laurelwood Nursing Home, Elkton, MD. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and word search books.
She is survived by her children: John Simpers of FL, Angel Bedell of Elkton, MD, Stephen Simpers of North East, MD, Robert Simpers, Jr. of FL and Luke Simpers of North East, MD; 3 siblings: Fran, Linda, Ruth; 15 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter: Barbara “Crickett” Simpers.
Graveside service with Father John Schaeffer officiating, will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm at St Mary Anne’s Cemetery, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD.
