HOLLISTER, FL — Bana Chester Mitchell, age 88, of Hollister, FL, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Elkton, MD, on Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was born on September 20, 1932 in Haysi, VA to the late Bertha Blankenship Mitchell and Floyd Mitchell.
Bana was a machinist who had worked for Motor Wheel Corporation, Pirelli Cable, Majestics and finally retired from Konica. He served in the United States Army and was a soft-spoken Southern gentleman who was loved by all who knew him. Bana enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, shooting pool, pitching horseshoes and going to the casinos. He was an avid supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Wounded Warrior Project.
Bana is survived by his children, James F. Mitchell, Ormond Beach, FL, Deborah Finucan, North East, MD, Earl Wayne Mitchell, Donna Alexander, both of Newark, DE, and Hope Mitchell-Wade and husband, Sean, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Scott Mitchell, Crystal Scott, Tony Mitchell, Crissy Wilkerson, Amber Mitchell, Tyler Scarberry, Skyler Finucan, Wayne Mitchell, Jr., Jennifer Asti, Michael Tuell, Lauren Ayers, Brandon Ayers, Madisyn Alexander, and David Mitchell; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bana was preceded in death by his oldest son, Gary C. Mitchell; and all of his siblings, Helen Gay Mitchell, Rosie May Mitchell, Clinard Howard Mitchell, Martha Reynolds, George Mitchell, Jennings Mitchell, Bill Mitchell, LeRoy Mitchell, and Daisy Pauline Owens.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959, or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
