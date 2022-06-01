ELKTON — B. James Andrews, Jr., 84 of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on January 16, 1938, he was the son of the late Benjamin James Andrews Sr. and Eva Gertrude (Walker) Andrews. He was the husband of the late Patricia Evelyn (Keen) Andrews and the late Shirley (Gatchell/ Boyd) Andrews.
Jim retired from Aberdeen Test Center as a test director.
He was a past member of the Yankee Rebels Drum and Bugle Corps. He enjoyed playing cards, attending class reunions, going out to dinner and shows, watching game shows, and working in his shop.
Survivors include his children: James "Jay" Andrews (Life Partner, Kathy Zachry) of Conowingo, MD; Donald Andrews (Laura) of Lansing, IL; Jeff Andrews (Susan) of Havre de Grace, MD; step children: James Bryon Boyd III of Port Deposit, MD and Sharon (Boyd) McCracken (Ted) of North East, MD; his sister: Shirley Bertschinger; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Private interment will be at West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
