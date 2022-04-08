PORT DEPOSIT — (Faw) With great sadness, we announce the passing of our Mother/Grandmother/Great Grandmother/Friend, Ava Jean Miller. She left us suddenly on April 5th, 2022. Jean was born to Bobby T. Faw and Roy Bare in the state of North Carolina on October 10, 1947. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Davies Knox. Her memory lives on through her brother, Kenny, and his four daughters. Her three children Rhonda, Chris, and David. Her grandchildren Jesica, Gary, Heather, Michelle, and Christopher. And her great-grandchildren Coraley, Nolan, Aiden, Marques Jr., and one on the way, Giovanni. We are all heart-broken that she is gone, but her memory lives in our hearts, and she will be missed each and every day, every moment. Ava Jean was surely one of a kind, and a wonderful woman, hard working, and kind. May she Rest In Peace.
