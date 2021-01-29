ELKTON, MD — Autry Wilson Chenault, age 72, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. Born in Virginia on August 15, 1948, he was the son of Bertha McDonald Medeiros, Elkton, MD, and the late Walter W. Chenault.
A retired truck driver, Mr. Chenault had been a driver for Schult Mobile Homes and retired from Performance Food Group. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and outings.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his step-children, Keith Patterson, Kimberly Patterson, and Jennifer Patterson; siblings, Art Chenault, North East, MD, Debbie Duquette, and Jane Reed, both of Elkton, MD; and 5 grandchildren.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen E. Chenault; and siblings, Bertha Chinault and Timmy Chenault.
Graveside service in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.
