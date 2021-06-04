ELK MILLS, MD — Audrey Virginia Hill, age 90, of Elk Mills, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Born in Elk Mills on May 28, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Glenn E. and Isabell A. Taylor Galyen.
Mrs. Hill was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking for all occasions.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 71 years, Frederick W. Hill; children, Arlene Powell and Gary Hill (Kay), both of Elkton, MD; daughter-in-law, Denise Hill, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Shannon Anderson, Shawn Powell, Frederick G. Hill, Jr., Tracy Wright, and Justin Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Savannah Anderson, Caleb Anderson, Reese Powell, Maeve Powell, Beckett Powell, John Hill, Mackenzie Hill, Brady Hill, Hailey Audrey Hill, Holden Hill, Nolan Hill, and Ethan Wright; siblings, Mildred Widdoes and Robert Galyen (Shirley), both of Elkton, MD.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her son, Frederick Glenn Hill, Sr.; son-in-law, Larry Powell; siblings, Herold, James, Woodrow, Iradell, Garland, and Eugene Galyen.
Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
Flowers are welcome; however, if desired, please donate to the church of your choice.
