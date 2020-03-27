Audrey Ruth Harrison (Thompson)

CUMBERLAND — Audrey Ruth Harrison, 94 yrs, of Cumberland, MD, formerly of Perryville, MD, and Galena, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2020 at the Dove House of Carroll Hospice of Westminster, MD. Born December 31, 1925 in Perryville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Samuel C. and Ruth Ellen Bines Thompson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, the late Paul C. Harrison.
Audrey worked in administration at the Aberdeen Proving Ground during WW II after graduating from Goldey Beacom College. She was a homemaker and tireless volunteer with the PTA, Galena Lions Club, and her church.
Audrey was sweet, loving, strong-willed, funny and fun-loving. To know her was to love her. She had a wonderful laugh, was a great cook, threw fantastic parties, and loved birds, the water, and her garden. She was devoted to her family, and nothing brought her more joy than her grandchildren.
Audrey is survived by her children, Ruth Harrison Lacey and spouse, James, and Ross Harrison and spouse, Joanna; grandchildren, Brooke Lacey Dalesio and spouse, Nick, Alison Lacey McCarty and spouse, Sean, Luke Harrison, Geri Pase and Paul Michael Pase; 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Earlene Bailey and Samuel Cecil Thompson; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Audrey was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Fotiadis, Esther McCarthy and Ellen Sumpter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 10 Glebe Road, Earlville, MD 21919 or Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online donations may be made to CarrollHospice.org.
All services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
