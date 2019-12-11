PERRYVILLE — Audrey Lee Siple, 74 of Perryville, MD, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Born in North East, MD on May 5, 1945, she was the daughter of the late John Nelson and Zora Mae (Gunthrie) Rea.

Audrey loved to cook and make flower arrangements. She looked forward to day trips and traveling with her “Widow’s Circle”. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and was always the center of any shenanigans.

Before retirement, she was a Line Operator at Terumo, Elkton, MD.

She is survived by her daughter: Cathy Burrows (Steve) of Elkton, MD; siblings: Wanda Hendrickson and Richard Rea both of Rising Sun, MD; fifteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren: Ian and Megan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: William Siple; daughter: Victoria Lynn Burlin; grandson: Harry Andrew Burrows; and two brothers: John and Rodney Rea.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning one hour before services.

Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please take a moment to be someone’s reason to smile or pass along a random act of kindness.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Audrey Siple, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Service information

Dec 14
Visitation
Saturday, December 14, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Crouch Funeral Home, P.A.
127 South Main Street
North East, MD 21901
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Audrey's Visitation begins.
Dec 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 14, 2019
11:00AM
Crouch Funeral Home, P.A.
127 South Main Street
North East, MD 21901
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Audrey's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.