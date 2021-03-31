ELKTON — My precious mother, Audrey, passed away peacefully March 20, 2021.
Her greatest joy was serving Jesus. She is survived by her dear son Richard Borden and his lovely wife Lyn in Florida, her daughter and caretaker Debbie Borden, a sister Patricia Veasey, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and other special people to include Linda Brown, Catherine Blansfield, Sandy Queasenberry and Jim Adams. They cared much.
Mom was the beautiful lady that handed cards and gifts out in North East at Christmas to honor Jesus’ birthday.
She was my mother and my friend.
There will be no services.
