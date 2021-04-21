WILMINGTON — Audrey Ann Warner, age 85, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Rising Sun, MD, died peacefully at home on April 13, 2021. She graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1954 and married the love of her life at age 19. They enjoyed 66 years of marital bliss. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Robert L. Warner, Sr., son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Nancy Warner; and two brothers, Dale and Rodger Smith.
Visitation will be held on Saturday April 24 from 9:30-10:15 with a celebration of Audrey’s life to begin at 10:30 am at Marshallton United Methodist Church, 1105 Stanton Rd. Wilmington 19808. Burial will be in Silverbrook Cemetery.
Due to seating limitations, if you prefer, you can view the service via Zoom and send an online condolence to Audrey’s family by accessing her obituary at www.mccreryandharra.com. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81001622699?pwd=dXh6dXBRRS9IWUV5VUJFZ08yTmxuQT09. Flowers will be accepted or donations in Audrey’s name may be made to Marshallton UMC.
