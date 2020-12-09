EARLEVILLE — Arthur ‘Pop’ Edwards, 82 of Earleville, MD, passed away on December 7, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Pop was born on January 29, 1938 in West Chester, PA, son of the late Ralph and Ethel Murray Edwards. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He began his career with General Motors in the body shop, retiring after 25 years of service. He was a bus driver for Head Start and was known as Mr. Art. Pop also worked for the Town of Cecilton, mowing grass until his stroke.
He was a foster parent to over 100 children over 15 year span and was Foster Parent of the Year twice. He enjoyed woodworking, mowing with his John Deere, watching old westerns especially John Wayne but his greatest joy was the time spent with his great-grandchildren.
A Special Thanks to Amedisys Hospice and loving family who helped take care of him during his illness (you know who you are!)
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Ralph Edwards, Jr.
Mr. Edwards is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nancy DiVirgilio Edwards, children, Terri (Tracy) Davis, Frank (Brenda) Downes, Mike (Donna) Downes, David (Ann Marie) Edwards, Dustin (Caitlyn) Edwards, Seth (Kim) Edwards, Ronnie (Robin) Edwards, Rick Edwards and Roberta Edwards; 2 brothers Willis Edwards and Larry Edwards; a sister Kathy Brown, many grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 12 at 11 am in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Earleville, MD.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Faith in Action, c/o Zion U.M. Church, PO Box 326, Cecilton, MD 21913
