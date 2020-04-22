RISING SUN — Arthur Jackson Bullins, 58 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away at home Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Born in Elkton, MD on September 11, 1961, he is the son of Fred J. and Ethel Mae (Lilly) Bullins.
Before retiring due to a disability he was an electrician. He loved his children and grandchildren, they were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife: Wanda (Ewing) Bullins; 3 daughters: Melissa Bullins, Melinda Bullins and Michelle Bullins-Bardroff; 2 sons: Matthew and Michael Bullins; sisters: Patricia Bullins, Brenda Stewart and Jannie Aleshire; and 7 grandchildren.
Arthur was preceded in death by his brother: Freddie Bullins and 4 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will begin at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow services in Brookview Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
