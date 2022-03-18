ELKTON, MD — Arthur Dayton Lanham, age 86, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Born in Hall, WV, on March 6, 1936, he was the son of the late Oral and Texie Thompson Lanham.
Mr. Lanham retired from the Maryland Transportation Authority and had also worked for Lilly Fasteners as a shipping supervisor. He was an outdoorsman and he loved going hunting and fishing. A skilled woodworker, he enjoyed making birdhouses and miniature log cabins.
Survivors include his sons, Bryan Lanham (Anna), Newark, DE, and Richard Lanham, New Providence, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Odessa Lanham; and siblings, Sylvia, Cecil, George, Charles, and Delbert.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in North East Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.