PORT DEPOSIT — Arthur "Artie" O. Johnston, Jr., age 82, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was born in Baltimore, MD on June 22, 1939 to the late Arthur O. Johnston, Sr. and Myrtle (Brammer) Johnston.
Artie graduated from West Nottingham Academy in 1957. After graduating high school, he attended Elon University in North Carolina where he played football. In 1960, Artie was drafted into the U.S. Army. After returning from the Army, he purchased Densmore Chevrolet in Rising Sun, MD renaming it Friendly Chevrolet. Also, he grew up in, and worked at his father's place of business known as Bucks Place. In 1969, Artie started Johnston's Cut-Rate Liquors. As an entrepreneur, Artie developed many real estate projects and businesses all of which were successful.
Artie was a founding member of the "Rising Sun Mafia" during the 1970s·19805. He served on numerous boards in the area. Artie enjoyed cutting horses, race car driving, snow skiing, and scuba diving. His greatest joys were tending to his farm in Port Deposit, MD known as Swiss Dale Farms and spending time with his family.
Artie is survived by his son, A. Chad Johnston and his wife, Wendy of Port Deposit; daughter, Terri L Dixon and her husband, Patrick of Port Deposit, MD; grandchildren: Amanda Buttion and her husband, Greg of Port Deposit, MD, Dale Dixon of Port Deposit, MD, Andrew Hudson and his wife, Ceara of Rising Sun, MD, Alex Hudson of Port Deposit, MD, Ava Johnston of Port Deposit, MD; and great granddaughter, Ryleigh Gray Buttion; and companion, Paula Jones. In addition to his parents, Artie is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly I. Johnston.
Burial will be private for family only.
At Artie's request, a celebration of life (an upbeat party) will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 12:00pm-4:00pm at 56 Swiss Dale Farm in Port Deposit, MD 21904, for friends and family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Firearms Policy Coalition HIS K Street 11th Floor Sacramento, CA. 95814 or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staton Island, NY 10306
