CHINCOTEAGUE, VA — Arthur B. Testerman, Jr., 82 of Chincoteague, VA, formerly or Rising Sun, MD died Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Born in Colora, MD, on August 29, 1938, he was the son of the late Arthur B. and Margaret (Slagle) Testerman.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as a Heavy Repair Foreman at General Motors. Art coached L.L. Football and Little League for Rising Sun, MD. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed helping many youth learn hunting skills.
Survivors include his 5 children: William Testerman of ME, Linda Parsons of TX, Sandra Testerman of PA, Julie Ward of TX, and Brian Testerman of MD; a sister: Millie Doyle of MD; 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his first wife: Judith Mae Testerman in 1992 and his second wife: Betty Marie Testerman in 2009.
Memorial service will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior.
Interment will follow in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Art may be made to Rising Sun Little League, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
