RISING SUN — Arnold Lindsay Racine, Jr., 66 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 with his family by his side.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton, on July 15, 1955, the son of the late Arnold L. Racine, Sr. and Diane Mayhugh Racine.
He worked as a certified welder for A & H Metals, Inc., Newark, DE.
Lindsay enjoyed watching the Orioles and Ravens play, drag racing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was very family oriented, loving the time he spent with them. He also enjoyed his fur babies, especially his grand puppy, Tilly. Lindsay loved being outside and tending to his plants.
Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years: Charlotte (Williams) Racine; a son: Erik L. Racine (Kristina Masciantonio) of Rising Sun, MD and daughter: Hailey E. Racine-Beane (Joseph L.) of North East, MD; his grandson: Brayden Lee; two sisters: Diana Susan Davidson of TX and Stephanie Racine-Dean (Joe) of North East, MD. He is loved dearly by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Lindsay was also preceded in death by two siblings: Sally Beth Racine, John Lyle Racine; and his aunt: Nancy Dwyer.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm.
